Miss. Rep. apologizes for comment suggesting Mississippi should ‘succeed from the union’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Representative is apologizing after making a comment suggesting that Mississippi should secede from the rest of the United States.
Representative Price Wallace of District 77 said on on Twitter Saturday, “We need to succeed (sic) from the union and form our own country.”
Although misspelled, Wallace seems to suggest that Mississippi should leave the United States as a response to the outcome of the presidential election, naming Joe Biden president-elect.
Wednesday he is apologizing for what he calls a lack of judgement.
He said, "I truly love the USA and Mississippi and would never support any idea of seceding from the union. I am extremely sorry for my comment it was inappropriate and in no way represents the will of my constituents or myself. I humbly ask for forgiveness for my poor lack of judgment.”
Several Republican lawmakers in Mississippi and in Washington have backed President Trump’s push to challenge the results of the presidential election, refusing to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.