Marion County pays tribute to veterans

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County honored veterans Wednesday during a special ceremony.
The ceremony included a wreath presentation, setting of the POW/MIA American White Table and the reading of nine Marion County Vietnam casualties.
Many war heroes from all branches of the military were at the event.
“I joined shortly after the Korean War started," said John Summers, a veteran of the Korean War who served in the U.S. Navy. "I was with a group called Operation Castle, which was in the Aleutian Islands. We exploded the first H-bomb.”
“I was a helicopter pilot for the last five years of my service," said Bill Harris, a veteran of the Vietnam War who served in the U.S. Army. "Flew gunships in Vietnam and spent three years in Germany.”
Summers says during ceremonies like this, it’s important to not only honor those who returned home, but also the ones who did not.
“I’m just proud to be back home, didn’t get injured and am doing well," Summers said. "Some of us gave some, some gave all, and we certainly want to remember those that gave all on this day.”
Harris says he’s grateful people are taking the time to remember veterans of the Vietnam and Korean wars, because it was not always the case.
“It was a situation people didn’t want to remember. It was very unpopular," Harris said. "It’s a different story today in the United States. People are recognizing the service of the military in all branches, all times, regardless if it was overseas or here. All their service is important.”
