Laurel Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle season Nov. 13

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army bell ringers will begin ringing by red kettles throughout Laurel Nov. 13. Major Raymond Pruitt of The Salvation Army Laurel says the need has always been there, but this year it’s even greater due to coronavirus.
“Our goal for 2020 through the Red Kettle Program is $90,000,” Pruitt said. “Last year we raised $86,000 through our red kettles and we are confident that our community will help us, and we’ll be able to reach that goal”
Due to COVID-19, this year there is a contactless giving option available for anyone who wishes to donate to The Salvation Army. Pruitt says each kettle stand will also have a QR code.
“You open your camera on your phone and focus on the QR code and then you’ll see a link pop up and then click on the link,” Pruitt said. “There are some predetermined dollar amounts or you can select a custom amount.”
Pruitt says you online donations are also welcomed. Laurel’s digital kettle is now live at LaurelKettle.org. He says donations can also be given during checkout at local retailers.
