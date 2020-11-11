Inmate died in Jefferson Davis County Jail last week

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Prentiss man died while in custody at the Jefferson Davis County Jail last week.
Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson said Kenneth Wayne Douglas, 45, died on Nov. 3 while being held at the jail.
According to Johnson, it’s believed Douglas was only in custody for one day before he died.
Johnson said Douglas' body was sent to the state crime for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.
WDAM has reached out to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office for more information on Douglas' death.
