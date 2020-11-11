Hattiesburg-area military museums welcome visitors for Veterans Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg-area military museums were open on Veterans Day.
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby and the African-American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg welcomed visitors who wanted to honor veterans and learn more about their service and sacrifices for America.
Visitors to the Armed Forces Museum saw some updates to its large World War I exhibit.
Students and teachers from Indian Springs Christian Academy visited the Camp Shelby museum for a special Veterans Day field trip.
“This is a day to just honor our veterans and go through the museum and just see what they’ve done throughout history,” Indian Springs teacher Laura Lee said.
Museum staff members were more than happy to welcome the group and others on this holiday.
“It’s been great to see the amount of families and young people who’ve coming through here and taking a little bit of time to soak in what’s important about Veterans Day,” museum director Tommy Lofton said.
Over at the African-American Military History Museum, veterans like Paul Montgomery of Hattiesburg were special guests of honor.
“We have gift bags for veterans who come in and we have fresh doughnuts for those who come in so very nice treats for those who stop by and visit with us,” said Latoya Norman, general manager of the Sixth Street Museum District.
“The love that was shown here, the little gifts that they gave just to show their appreciation for our services, although they were small, it really meant a lot to me,” Montgomery said.
The African-American Military History Museum opened in 2009. The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum opened in 2001.
