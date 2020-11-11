Groundbreaking ceremony held at USM for Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the Hattiesburg campus of the University of Southern Mississippi for the future site of the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor.
With more than 1,700 military students at USM, many of whom bring diverse life experiences to the institution, the new facility located at the corner of 35th Avenue and Pearl Street will help meet those student’s needs and interests while providing a centralized location for gatherings and meetings.
The 5,500-square-foot building will include a conference room, study space, library and a kitchen along with an adjoining lounge.
The project is completely funded by private donations from 110 USM alumni and friends who collectively contributed more than $2.8 million for the construction of the facility.
USM is nationally recognized as a top military friendly institution and maintains designation in other prestigious publications. Center staff provide guidance and support as military students move through the admission process, on to graduation and career placement.
U.S. Army Retired Maj. Gen. Jeff Hammond says the students will have a place of their own to study in between classes.
“I expect it to be used as a place where student veterans, military family members can come, continue to advance their education, a place to study and a place to learn,” Hammond said.
“Mainly veterans tend to be transient students, so they drive back and forth," Hammond said. "Well, between classes where do you go? What do you d? Well, here you can come do your homework, do your research, your study and then you can also just relax.”
The focus of the project is for providing a place for student veterans and service members to learn and grow in an environment dedicated to their unique perspectives, and to pursue their academic and professional development at USM.
