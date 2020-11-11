Gov. Reeves extends COVID-19 executive order, 3 Pine Belt counties added under mask mandates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced the extension of his COVID-19 “Safe Recovery” executive order Wednesday morning.
To go along with the order’s extension, Gov. Reeves will reset his county-specific orders using the relevant data.
“I know that we are all tired and ready to move on. But the virus is still here,” said Reeves. “It’s still working to infect and kill. We’ve gotten far better at dealing with it, and allowing for life to go on. But we’re not all the way there yet. Keep fighting and protecting the most vulnerable in your life. No matter where you are, please do your best to social distance and wear a mask.”
The order will be extended through Dec. 11 as it was originally set to expire Wednesday.
15 counties have also been qualified for more measures including mask mandates, with three of those counties being from the Pine Belt:
- Benton
- Carroll
- Covington
- DeSoto
- Forrest
- Harrison
- Humphreys
- Jackson
- Lamar
- Lauderdale
- Leflore
- Lee
- Marshall
- Rankin
- Yalobusha
