Foggy this morning with clouds and showers later Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with fog, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s.
Today will be unseasonably warm as highs soar into the low 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a few stray showers possible. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow and Friday will be much nicer with a lot of sunshine and lower humidity! Highs will be in the mid-70s for both days.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
A front will move through on Sunday. This will spark off a few spotty showers with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 80.
Next week will feel more fall-like as cooler air arrives on Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s with lows on Tuesday morning in the 40s!
Eta now looks to completely miss Mississippi. The NHC’s forecast now shows the storm making landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida, east of Tallahassee, on Thursday. It will then continue to move east, eventually falling apart in the Atlantic.
