Ellisville truck fire sends one person to hospital

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a truck hauling a trailer caught on fire in Jones County.
The truck caught fire in Ellisville on Interstate 59 north near the 92 mile marker, according to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the female passenger sustained burns to her legs and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Brown said the fire appears to have started under the hood.
