Warm week continues as we watch Eta in the Gulf

We started off this Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be unseasonably warm as highs soar into the low 80s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening, and lows tonight will bottom out in the mid-60s.
Wednesday will be warm as highs top out in the low 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. The sunshine will return Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s. A weak front will move though this weekend bringing us a few showers.
All eyes will be on Tropical Storm Eta as it slowly makes its way toward the northern Gulf Coast. As of now, it appears that it will weaken to a depression before reaching the coast. Dry air will likely choke off the system, so even if it does reach the coast, impacts will be very slim.
