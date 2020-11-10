Veterans Day ceremonies scheduled in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Programs are happening across the Pine Belt on the day set aside each year to honor our nation’s heroes.
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we celebrate Veterans Day.
The City of Hattiesburg will honor veterans Wednesday with its annual ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
Mr. Vernon F. Dahmer Jr. is being honored as the 2020 Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year.
Recently named Commander for Camp Shelby Col. Rick Weaver will be the keynote speaker for the ceremony.
Organizers of the event are reminding us of the importance of the patriotic day.
“A lot of people use Veterans Day or Memorial Day as a day to take off from work. It is a holiday. Maybe have a barbecue. Maybe go enjoy a Veterans Day sale," said Ted Tibbett, Chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee. "But, you must remember the sacrifices of our military that we’re able to have a barbecue or a Veterans Day sale. It’s easy enough just to say it’s a day off from work, but more importantly, it’s one hour to say, ‘thank you for your service.’”
Over in Marion County, folks will gather at the courthouse to celebrate the ones who risk their lives for American freedom.
According to the program, City of Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie will welcome people to the ceremony, followed by the posting of the colors, invocation, National Anthem and the pledge of allegiance. Other events will follow as the ceremony continues.
Program officials explain what to expect ahead of the ceremony.
“We’re going to honor all of our veterans. We do it every year from the National Guard to the currently serving overseas, to the ones here at home all the way up to include our World War II veterans," said Dewey Blansett, Marion County Veterans Service Officer. "All branches of the service. We don’t discriminate one against the other. So, you know we’ll just all be there together, and we’re all comrades in arms on that day.”
Both ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel will be holding a virtual Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. that can be found on the museum’s website.
At the State Veteran’s Home in Collins, Flathau’s Fine Foods will be feeding veterans and employees from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
