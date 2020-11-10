Veterans celebrate 245th birthday of U.S. Marine Corps

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of Columbia-area veterans gathered at a local coffee shop Tuesday to celebrate the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.
About two dozen Marine Corps veterans and veterans from other branches of service shared birthday cake and coffee at Seeds Coffee Shop, located at Woodlawn Church.
During the event, a traditional birthday message from former Marine Corps commandant Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune was read. A message from current commandant Gen. David H. Berger was also read.
On Nov. 10, 1775, the U.S. Marine Corps was created by a resolution of the Continental Congress.
