Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis

While the findings provided new details about what the Vatican knew and when, it didn’t directly blame or admit that the church’s internal “old boys club” culture allowed McCarrick’s behavior to continue unchecked. Cardinals and bishops have long been considered beyond reproach and claims of homosexual behavior have been used to discredit or blackmail prelates, so often are dismissed as rumors. There also has been a widespread but unspoken tolerance of sexually active men in what is supposed to be a celibate priesthood.