Philip Gunn presents new Mississippi flag to the Ole Miss football team

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - “Today, we got something that’s good to celebrate,” House Speaker Philip Gunn told the Ole Miss football team Monday. “Today, I think we’ve got something that you can buy into, something you’ll be excited about.”
He then presented the team with Mississippi’s new “In God We Trust” flag. Gunn had been a vocal advocate of changing the old state flag since 2015 and spearheaded that change this summer.
Athletic directors and coaches in the state also lead the charge against the old Mississippi flag which bore the Confederate emblem, holding a press conference in June protesting its use.
At that press conference, Gunn stated that the “entire state is screaming for change.” That change came on July 1 when the flag was officially retired.
“It’s really good to just see everything come through, everything unfold and come to fruition...,” said player Ryder Anderson. “To get the opportunity to carry [the flag] on the game on Saturday, that’s big.”
“This has been awesome to see this coming to fruition,” echoed player Momo Sanogo. “It’s been at work for a long time and just to see the process happen, just history being made. It’s a really cool feeling.”
