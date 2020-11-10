933 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 128,000.
MSDH reported 933 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 128,138 cases and 3,480 deaths since the virus outbreak began in the spring.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
Of the 37 new deaths, three were reported in Lamar County, two were reported in Forrest County and one each was reported in Jefferson Davis and Jones counties.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 14,438 COVID-19 cases and 389 deaths have been reported during the outbreak:
- Covington: 1,066 cases, 31 deaths
- Forrest: 3,293 cases, 83 deaths
- Greene: 520 cases, 19 deaths
- Jasper: 743 cases, 19 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 475 cases, 15 deaths
- Jones: 3,169 cases, 85 deaths
- Lamar: 2,522 cases, 45 deaths
- Marion: 1,011 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 563 cases, 24 deaths
- Wayne: 1,076 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 111,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 1.1 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.