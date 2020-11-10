Jones County sees high voter turnout on Election Day

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks says a large number of voters showed up to the polls on Election Day.
“We had some, just a little over 30,000 that showed up to vote, which was about 68, a little over 68%. And as long as I’ve been working or affiliated with the circuit clerk’s office, it’s never been that high,” Brooks said. “We had a great turnout.”
In addition to a high voter turnout, Brooks says more than 4,000 residents voted absentee.
“We probably had maybe somewhere over a little 1,000 that was actually mailed out, but our in-house voting was tremendous this year,” Brooks said. “A little over 3,000 that came into the office to vote absentee.”
She says many voters with coronavirus showed up to their precincts on Election Day and were able to cast their votes from their vehicles.
“Overall, I’m very proud of our poll workers and how they handled and worked under this stress of the COVID,” Brooks said. “All day long I never got a call for an issue from anyone.”
Brooks says they will have to do it again in two weeks for the justice court judge District 2 special election runoff.
“There were four candidates in that race and neither one of them got 50% plus one, so the top two, which is Noel Rogers and Sonny Saul, their names will be on the ballot for the runoff,” Brooks said.
She says absentee voting for the runoff started Tuesday.
“We’re encouraging people to come in and vote if they’re going to be out of town for the week of Thanksgiving,” Brooks said. “Otherwise, we’ll see them at the polls hopefully on November 24.”
Brooks say her office will also be open the next two Saturdays, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for registered voters in the district who qualify to vote absentee.
“That 68% we had on November the 3, we’d love to have a high percentage for that district to come out,” Brooks said.
Brooks says her office will have complete election results on Thursday, Nov. 12, after counting all mail-in absentee ballots they received on Nov. 10. The office will be closed for Veterans Day.
