24-hour Veterans Memorial Wall vigil being held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Air Force ROTC cadets from the University of Southern Mississippi are holding a 24-hour vigil at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Hattiesburg.
The event is held each year the day before the city holds its annual Veterans Day program. During that ceremony, the current flag that has flown over the memorial for the past year is lowered and presented to Hattiesburg’s Veteran of the Year.
Cadets from USM train hard for an opportunity to participate in the vigil leading up to the city’s ceremony and careful attention is made to every detail.
Cadet Sera Phinamosley, with the Air Force ROTC program at Southern Miss, says they practice hard beforehand because there’s a lot of military tradition involved in the watch.
“When the inspector and the new guard come up, they will inspect the rifle that the new guard has and they will make sure that it is serviceable to guard the memorial,” she said. “Then all three will turn and salute the table and candle for 21-seconds. And when they get to the pillar, they will wait 21 seconds and then they will walk 21 steps back around to the other pillar, and the 21 stems from British naval tradition to salute those who guard our nation’s borders.”
A ceremony will be held Tuesday evening starting at 7 p.m., which includes reading the name of each of the 173 Hattiesburg veterans killed in action. A bell will ring after each name is mentioned to honor their sacrifice.
Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day and meant to commemorate the end of World War I, but in 1954 Congress changed it to honor all the men and women who served in the military.
