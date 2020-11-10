24-hour Veterans Memorial Wall vigil being held in Hattiesburg

“When the inspector and the new guard come up, they will inspect the rifle that the new guard has and they will make sure that it is serviceable to guard the memorial,” she said. “Then all three will turn and salute the table and candle for 21-seconds. And when they get to the pillar, they will wait 21 seconds and then they will walk 21 steps back around to the other pillar, and the 21 stems from British naval tradition to salute those who guard our nation’s borders.”