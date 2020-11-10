Gov. Reeves isolating after daughter tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 has reached the first family of Mississippi as Gov. Tate Reeves announced on social media Tuesday.
Reeves said his youngest daughter tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire family will be isolating and getting tested again.
Reeves was originally scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon, but minutes after his team sent invites to media outlets, it was announced that the conference had been postponed to a later date.
This comes the same day 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 new deaths were reported in the entire state.
Reeves also said his daughter feels ok, but asked for prayers for her and his wife.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.