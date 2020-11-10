The First Bank donates $350,000 to Hattiesburg Early Learning Collaborative

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The First Bank is supporting the Hattiesburg Public School District.
The bank donated $350,000 to the Hattiesburg Early Learning Collaborative at the district’s school board meeting Tuesday. The Hattiesburg Early Learning Collaborative is one of 18 in the state and focuses on helping preschoolers succeed in school.
“A team of people collectively that have been hand-picked by the district to put forth the vision to help our early childhood students, our babies in the district, to move forward to be today’s learners,” said Ashley Jackson, district communications coordinator.
The Early Learning Collaborative introduces young children to a learning setting and prepares them for school. Jackson says the donation from The First Bank will make a big difference.
“To have that type of support from The First Bank, we appreciate it,:" Jackson said. “We love them for it, and we’re excited for this big, big $350,000 because it’s just going to help us move forward with a vision that has already been written, has already been implemented, it’s just awesome to have support.”
The money will specifically benefit the programs at Grace Christian Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, Rowan Elementary, Thames Elementary and Woodley Elementary schools.
“I go into these classrooms and I see our children, they’re our 2-and-a-half to 4-year-olds and it’s just like wow, this money will help them succeed to be tomorrow’s leaders," Jackson said. "I don’t mean to say ‘today’s learners and tomorrow’s leaders’ as a cliché, but that’s real to us. That’s real to say we’re preparing you to be amazing successful people, not just here in our school system but in the world in general. So this money will help us do that successfully and we just appreciate that so much.”
The Early Learning Collaborative is open to preschool students in the Hattiesburg Public School District.
