COVID-19 leads to changes at Oak Grove Senior and Veteran Center

OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 has led to a lot of changes in daily life for just about everyone, including senior citizens.
For more than 10 years, the Oak Grove Senior and Veteran Center has provided meals to those 55 and older. It’s usually filled with memories and laughter along with home cooked meals for regulars.
“We have to call in and drive through," said long time center visitor John Bethea Jr. "We used to sit down and eat and visit with everybody and all.”
It’s now only offering a drive-thru meal service.
“You call in and drive through and they bring the meal out to you," Bethea said. "Everybody wears masks and so forth. The risk is minimal.”
Bethea says even with all the changes, he’s thankful for services like this.
“It’s a ministry to quote them," Bethea said. "It’s a blessing. You pick it up for the nominal fees and whatever and be able to carry it to elderly family members that have to stay at home. Instead of having to cook and do whatever, they just get a meal. It’s definitely a blessing.”
The center serves between 40 and 50 customers a day.
Meals are $3 per person with beverages and $5 per person on Fridays and special meal days.
To order, you can call the center at 601-336-5019.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.