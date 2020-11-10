Columbia city officials host safety meeting for upcoming Experience Christmas events

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department met with the city’s business community Tuesday to discuss public safety issues for the upcoming 3rd annual Experience a Columbia Christmas event.
The meeting took place at the offices of the Marion County Development Partnership.
Experience a Columbia Christmas is a six-week series of public events in downtown Columbia during the Christmas season that is co-sponsored by the city and the Experience Columbia organization.
Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie, Columbia Main Street Executive Director Nik Ingram and Police Chief Michael Kelly spoke at the meeting.
Dates for specific events, traffic issues and procedures for preventing the spread of the coronavirus were among the topics discussed.
