12 arrested on drug charges in Covington County, 3 wanted

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 12 people and seized guns and drugs during a narcotics operation Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office had arrest warrants for 11 people wanted for selling and distributing drugs.
Eight of the wanted individuals were arrested during the operation and four other people were arrested throughout the day. Three remain wanted by the department.
Deputies seized approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, 120 grams of marijuana, three grams of crack cocaine, prescription pills and two handguns.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation.
The following individuals were charged with felonies:
- Christopher “Bubbles” Temple was charged with sale of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $150,000.
- Zachary Roberts was charged with sale of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $150,000.
- Travis Sellers was charged with conspiracy to sell a controlled substance. His bond was set at $150,000.
- Alexander Easterling was charged with transfer of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $150,000.
- Josephine Bynum was charged with conspiracy to sell a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $150,000.
- Zachary “Too Tall” Byrd was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Jerry Easterling was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Steve Hand was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- James Vaughn was charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $80,000.
- Charles “Chaz” Glen was charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $105,000.
- Travis Easterling was charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $225,000.
- Octavius Feazell was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Jeffery Holloway, Zyterrious Chatman and Bradley “Little B” Tatum are wanted for sale of a controlled substance.
Five other people were charged with misdemeanors.
