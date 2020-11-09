William Carey offers new music degree, sound lab coming soon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s Winters School of Music introduced a new music degree to students last spring is now preparing a new sound lab that will take students to the next level.
Students can now take classes toward a Bachelor of Science in Music with a concentration in Worship Technology or Worship Leadership.
Wes Dykes, dean of the Winters School of Music, breaks down the degree.
“The creative thing about them is that they lend themselves to a second major, because more and more churches today, we have bi-vocational situations,” Dykes said. “So, this enables students to have a career as Paul was with a tentmaker and also then a career in ministry. And to pay the bills, if you know what I mean.”
William Carey senior Ryan Ethridge is currently working toward the degree.
He explains how the program is preparing him for the future.
“Trying to get to a certain level of our ministry and our aspect of our relationship with God and holding each other accountable to get to that aspect and to get to that stage in our life," Ethridge said. “To where we are confident getting on that stage and leading people in worship and leading people towards the throne.”
COVID-19 has impacted many churches across our country.
Dykes says this degree and the help of the new sound lab will help prepare students to serve in churches during the pandemic.
“Technology has come to the forefront with the online church and virtual things and livestream and all of that," Dykes said. "And the beauty of this worship technology emphasis of this degree is that students are able to learn to serve churches in better ways for where we find ourselves now.”
The sound lab will be located in what many call the “dungeon” at the Winters School Music.
“It’ll give our students an opportunity to put their hands on multiple different types of equipment that they can use in churches, but not just churches," Dykes said. "Doing what you do, Branden, or in the community in various sound studios or TV studios. It’ll translate over to that. So, we are excited about building Tuscan Studios here at William Carey University. Within the next year will be our goal.”
A list of some of the classes within each degree is lighting and video applications for worship, introduction to ProTools and visual media software.
The Winters School of Music hit the highest enrollment in the school’s history for the 2020-2021 school year.
The department is currently raising money for Tuscan Studios.
