Warm week ahead

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Increasing clouds this afternoon and evening as we prepare for another little system to glide by to the north. Temperatures tonight will ease back into the 60s. Fog will develop in a few spots again tonight.
Tuesday will be mild and a little humid with about a 10-20% chance for a shower through the day. Thunderstorms are unlikely, though a rumble of thunder can’t be completely rules out. Highs will top out around 80.
Wednesday will look a lot like Tuesday with a slightly better chance for an afternoon shower. A thunderstorm or two may be possible, but nothing severe. Just rain, thunder and a few gusts of wind. Highs will again be around 80 degrees.
Thursday and Friday things look a bit drier with highs around 80 still.
Then this weekend another system tries to scoot through the region while Eta spins north in the Gulf. The timeline for both the front and Eta are dependent on many other factors — and each other. So the forecast for specifics will need to be refined in the coming days. for now, keep an eye on the forecast for the weekend.
