Pine Belt Prep Football-Week X-Roundup I

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School needed to pocket a Region 3-6A victory Friday night when Terry High School came a-calling to lock down a postseason spot.
Quarterback Jackson Allen all but assured that was going to be the case.
Allen completed 17-of-23 passes for 276 yards and eight touchdowns in the Panthers' 56-34 win at Panther Stadium.
Petal (6-4) will travel to D’Iberville High School (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday for the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Allen threw five scoring passes to Jeremiah Robinson, who caught those five passes for 112 yards.
Micah Cherry had four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Blake Roberts also hauled in four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Garrett Barger caught two passes for 15 yards and a score.
Ryan Poole led the Panthers on the ground with 71 yards on 16 carries.
Petal led 21-0 after one quarter before the Bulldogs (2-7) pulled within 35-20 at halftime. But the Panthers pulled away in the third quarter to take a 56-28 lead, allowing Terry a meaningless touchdown in the fourth quarter.
MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shavante Toney ran for 71 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries Friday night as the Panthers finished unbeaten in region play for the fifth consecutive season.
Lumberton (8-1, 8-0 Region 4-1A) has won 35 consecutive regular-season games against region competition, last losing a region game on Oct. 30, 2015, a 25-8 defeat at the hands of Resurrection Catholic High School.
Lumberton’s win Friday was more than just a loss for the Pirates (5-4, 5-3).
Mt. Olive had entered the game on a five-game winning streak, but had the misfortune to fall into a tie for the region’s final playoff spot with Resurrection Catholic.
The Eagles had beaten the Pirates 30-6 on Sept. 18, so Mt, Olive saw its season come to an end on the tiebreaker.
Robert Henry rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 59 yards for the Panthers. He also rushed for a 2-point conversion.
Rodney Parker completed 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards with an interception. Parker also ran for 107 yards on 10 carries and threw a 2-point conversion pass to Jeff Townsend.
Lumberton led 16-0 after one quarter and put up all the points that would be scored in the game by halftime.
Lumberton will open defense of its South State title at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts McAdams High School (2-7) in the first round of Class 1A’s postseason.
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shadamien Williamson and the War Eagles went out with a bang Friday night.
Williamson scored on touchdown runs of 10 yards and 76 yards and a caught a 33-yard touchdown pass as Wayne County (4-6, 3-4) picked up a final win as a member of Region 4-5A.
The War Eagles, along with fellow region member Hattiesburg High School, will shift to Region 3–5A in 2021.
Williamson’s 10-yard run and Kelnevious Walley’s 70-yard touchdown jaunt in the third quarter broke a 7-7 halftime tie and Williamson’s long run helped hold off the Maroon Tide (8-2, 5-2) in the final period.
Picayune, which has lost its last two games, will open the Class 5A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday by hosting West Jones High School (8-2).
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.