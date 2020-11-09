Judge Mozingo reappointed to bar tribunal

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Supreme Court reappointed 15th District Circuit Court Judge Anthony Mozingo to another three-year term on Bar Complaint Tribunal.
Members of the tribunal hear and decide disciplinary matters arising out of complaints against attorneys in Mississippi. Discipline may range from a private reprimand to disbarment.
Decisions from the complaint tribunal may be appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court. Actions by the complaint tribunal are final if not appealed.
The 27-member tribunal is made up of nine judges and 18 lawyers. The tribunal sits in panels of three, with each panel comprised of two attorneys and a judge.
Mozingo of Oak Grove has served on the 15th Circuit Court bench since January 2011. He is secretary-treasurer of the Conference of Circuit Judges.
He previously served as a municipal judge for the cities of Purvis and Lumberton, Justice Court Judge Pro Tempore for Jefferson Davis County and county attorney for the Lamar County Board of Supervisors.
Mozingo graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and earned a law degree from Mississippi College School of Law.
In chancery proceedings, Chancellor Rhea Sheldon of Purvis recently was elected chair of the Conference of Chancery Court Judges.
Sheldon, who previously had served as vice-chair of the Conference of Chancery Court Judges, also serves as co-chair of the Commission on Children’s Justice.
Sheldon was appointed by then-Gov. Phil Bryant to fill a vacancy on the 10th Chancery Court. She took the oath of office Feb. 22, 2016. The 10th Chancery includes Forrest, Lamar, Marion, Pearl River and Perry counties.
Conference elections were staged Oct. 29 during the fall Trial and Appellate Judges Conference. This year’s conference, conducted by the Mississippi Judicial College, was held as a virtual conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic
In fact, Judicial College Executive Director Randy Pierce began scheduling virtual periodic meetings for judges soon after the pandemic began.
Sheldon said that one of her goals as Chancery Conference chair was to continue those virtual meetings so that judges can share ideas for solutions to issues that arise due to COVID-19.
“It has changed the way we handle court,” she said.
Sheldon taught school for several years after earning a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in secondary education from USM.
She earned a law degree in 2002 from the University of Mississippi School of Law.
She was involved in the Public Interest Law Clinic and Moot Court Board and served as Honor Council Chairperson and Law School Student Body election commissioner. She also served as a law clerk for former Supreme Court Justice Kay Cobb.
