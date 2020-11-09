Jones County family escapes burning home

From Jones County Fire Council
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A “noisy” fire allowed a Jones County family to escape from its burning home Sunday night.
Jeremy Rayburn his family were asleep when they awoke to a racket that “sounded like fireworks.”
After making a quick survey of the home and seeing flames through his kitchen window, Rayburn, his wife, their daughter and the family dog all vacated the premises,
A neighbor across the street made the 911 call about 11 p.m.
Myrick & Mill Creek, Glade, Powers and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze in the 50 block of Woodside Drive.
Also on scene: Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Dixie Electric Power Association representatives.
An immediate offensive attack brought the fire under control, but not before about half the house had been engulfed and suffered major damage.
An initial investigation pointed to the carport as the likely area where the fire started. The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental in nature, according to the Jones County Fire Council.
