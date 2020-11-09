516 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 127,000.
MSDH reported 516 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state totals to 127,205 cases and 3,443 deaths since the virus outbreak began in the spring.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 14,364 COVID-19 cases and 382 deaths have been reported during the outbreak:
- Covington: 1,063 cases, 31 deaths
- Forrest: 3,287 cases, 82 deaths
- Greene: 511 cases, 19 deaths
- Jasper: 741 cases, 19 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 470 cases, 14 deaths
- Jones: 3,145 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,510 cases, 42 deaths
- Marion: 1,009 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 559 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 1,069 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 105,839 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state.
To date, more than 1.1 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
