Camp Shelby soldiers hold annual canned food ruck march

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Soldiers in Camp Shelby’s 177th Armored Brigade completed a 10K ruck march for a good cause Monday morning.
The annual march benefits the Edwards Street Fellowship Center in Hattiesburg.
As part of the brigade’s physical training, the soldiers do a weighted 3.1-mile march, but instead of using traditional weights, the soldiers fill up their packs with canned food to donate to the food pantry.
Last year, the event brought in 3,889 pounds of food. Officials with the food pantry say they are extremely appreciative of the donations.
“The soldiers are pouring in and bringing so much good food, and we’re just overwhelmed,” said Ann McCullen, Executive Director of the Edwards Street Fellowship Center. “Here we are. It’s the week of Veterans Day, and so our hearts already swell up in appreciation for all they do, and then, to think that they’re going the extra mile, literally doing a 10k for us, it’s just, it’s really overwhelming, and our gratitude can’t be expressed.”
Today was the 4th annual ruck march for Camp Shelby benefitting the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.