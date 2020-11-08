WCU Winters School of Music offering new degree, devloping new studio

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Winters School of Music at William Carey University is preparing to offer a new degree that was formed in 2019.
Branded as a Bachelor’s Degree in Music with a concentration in Worship Technology or Worship Leadership, the new degree is meant to prepare ministry leaders with the skills to lead today’s churches.
Along with the new degree, the department is in the development stages for a new sound lab.
Tuscan Studios will train students in church music and prepare them for technology settings within the church.
More in-depth details on the degree and studio will be reported Monday.
