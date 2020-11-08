Two vehicle accidents, car in water in Jones Co. this weekend

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second weekend in a row, the Jones County Fire Council was active after handling three vehicle incidents.
According to Jones County Fire Council’s public information officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to the report of a car in the water at Flat Branch on Tucker’s Crossing Road around 5:46 p.m Friday.
The department found the white four-door sedan almost underwater.
A local resident stopped and helped the adult male driver out of the car without any problems. The driver was not injured but suffered a medical emergency.
Witnesses say the car went off the road and almost hit two power poles before going into the creek.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and M&M Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene, as well as the Emserv Ambulance Service, to treat and released the driver, who declined to be transported to the emergency department.
No other injuries were reported.
On Saturday afternoon, Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments were called to a two-vehicle collision at State Route 15 and Trace Road.
An adult female in a Kia Sportage suffered minor injuries when she tried to cross the highway at Trace Road.
From witness accounts, the four-door sedan was moving at a high-speed rate going south on State Route 15 and clipped the Kia. They also said the two occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Emserv Ambulance Service were also on the scene, as Emserv transported the driver of the Kia to the emergency room with serious injuries, but they were non-life-threatening.
Finally, on Sunday, Glade and M&M volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a multi-vehicle accident at Tucker’s Crossing Road and Pecan Grove Road around 2:43 p.m.
When units arrived, a single car was found turned over, with an adult man about 25 feet away, having been ejected.
The truck the man was driving took major damage as he was traveling east, and it is believed that it rolled over multiple times before stopping on the grounds of T&T Welding Communications, about 150 feet from where it left the road. A part of the fence around the business was also destroyed.
The driver was the only occupant of the truck and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the emergency room by Emserv Ambulance Service.
JCSD was also on the scene, and no other injuries were reported.
