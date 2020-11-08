Queen Elizabeth II wears mask at tribute to Unknown Warrior

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior, in Westminster Abbey, London, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Queen Elizabeth II donned a face mask in public for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic when attending a brief ceremony at Westminster Abbey last week to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior. While the 94-year-old has been seen in public on several occasions over the past few months, she has not worn a face covering. (Source: Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)