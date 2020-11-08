Pine Belt high school football results/schedule

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association’s playoffs get into full swing at 7 p.m. Friday, with teams in Classes 6A, 5A and 1A joining their brethren in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A in the postseason.
This week’s schedule and last week’s playoff results include:
Class 6A
First round
- Petal (6-4) at D’Iberville (9-0)
- Biloxi (6-3) at Oak Grove (9-0)
Class 5A
First round
- Hattiesburg (7-3) at South Jones (6-4)
- West Jones (8-2) at Picayune (8-2)
- East Central (8-2) at Laurel (6-3)
Class 4A
First-round results
- Sumrall 20, Richland 7
- Poplarville 62, Florence 17
- Mendenhall 28, Stone 27
- Newton County 23, Purvis 14
Second round
- Poplarville (7-3) at South Pike (7-3)
- Lawrence County (3-5) at Sumrall (3-6)
Class 3A
First-round results
- West Marion 54, Crystal Springs 22
- Columbia 34, Velma Jackson 12
- Magee 43, Yazoo County 0
- Raleigh 26, Jefferson Davis County 13
Second round
- Hazlehurst (6-3) at Columbia (8-2)
- Raleigh (7-3) at Forest (4-5)
- West Marion (8-2) at Kemper County (8-2)
- Morton (8-2) at Magee (8-0)
Class 2A
First-round results
- Taylorsville 55, Enterprise-Lincoln 8
- Wesson 56, Bay Springs 54 (OT)
- Union 35, East Marion 0
- Philadelphia 35, Collins 6
- Newton 7, Perry Central 6
Second round
- Taylorsville (8-1) at Philadelphia (4-6)
Class 1A
First round
- Stringer (6-4) at Coffeeville (1-3)
- McAdams (2-4) at Lumberton (8-1)
The Mid-South Association of Independent Schools playoffs continue at 7 p.m. Friday as well.
Class 6A
First-round results
- Presbyterian Christian 49, Oak Forest Academy 24
Semifinals
- Presbyterian Christian (8-4) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (10-0)
Class 4A
Second-round results
- Wayne Academy 28, Tri-County Academy 10
Semifinals
- Brookhaven Academy (8-4) at Wayne Academy (8-3)
Class 3A
Second-round results
- St. Joseph 42, Sylva Bay Academy 7
