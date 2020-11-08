Pine Belt high school football results/schedule

Pine Belt high school football results/schedule
Pine Belt high school football results/schedule (Source: Gray Media)
By Tim Doherty | November 8, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 10:56 AM

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association’s playoffs get into full swing at 7 p.m. Friday, with teams in Classes 6A, 5A and 1A joining their brethren in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A in the postseason.

This week’s schedule and last week’s playoff results include:

Class 6A

First round

  • Petal (6-4) at D’Iberville (9-0)
  • Biloxi (6-3) at Oak Grove (9-0)

Class 5A

First round

  • Hattiesburg (7-3) at South Jones (6-4)
  • West Jones (8-2) at Picayune (8-2)
  • East Central (8-2) at Laurel (6-3)

Class 4A

First-round results

  • Sumrall 20, Richland 7
  • Poplarville 62, Florence 17
  • Mendenhall 28, Stone 27
  • Newton County 23, Purvis 14

Second round

  • Poplarville (7-3) at South Pike (7-3)
  • Lawrence County (3-5) at Sumrall (3-6)

Class 3A

First-round results

  • West Marion 54, Crystal Springs 22
  • Columbia 34, Velma Jackson 12
  • Magee 43, Yazoo County 0
  • Raleigh 26, Jefferson Davis County 13

Second round

  • Hazlehurst (6-3) at Columbia (8-2)
  • Raleigh (7-3) at Forest (4-5)
  • West Marion (8-2) at Kemper County (8-2)
  • Morton (8-2) at Magee (8-0)

Class 2A

First-round results

  • Taylorsville 55, Enterprise-Lincoln 8
  • Wesson 56, Bay Springs 54 (OT)
  • Union 35, East Marion 0
  • Philadelphia 35, Collins 6
  • Newton 7, Perry Central 6

Second round

  • Taylorsville (8-1) at Philadelphia (4-6)

Class 1A

First round

  • Stringer (6-4) at Coffeeville (1-3)
  • McAdams (2-4) at Lumberton (8-1)

The Mid-South Association of Independent Schools playoffs continue at 7 p.m. Friday as well.

Class 6A

First-round results

  • Presbyterian Christian 49, Oak Forest Academy 24

Semifinals

  • Presbyterian Christian (8-4) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (10-0)

Class 4A

Second-round results

  • Wayne Academy 28, Tri-County Academy 10

Semifinals

  • Brookhaven Academy (8-4) at Wayne Academy (8-3)

Class 3A

Second-round results

  • St. Joseph 42, Sylva Bay Academy 7

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.