Petal church gives away free food to public

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Higher Dimensions Harvest Temple in Petal held an event Saturday to give out free food to the public.
“Loving The Community" was the name of the event as the church gave out free food, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and a drink.
The event was held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 pm.
“All that’s been going on in 2020, a lot of people, when they see the church, they see a group of people that always take, they’re always taking. But we wanted to be the example of Jesus to give free of charge,” says Pastor Larry McNair.
If you missed today’s free food giveaway, church members say they will have it again.
