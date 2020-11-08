Partlyt cloudy skies expected Monday

Expect patchy fog to develop overnight and into Monday morning.
During Monday you can expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Tuesday we start the day off in the mid-60s with a 20% chance for showers in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
Wednesday we have a 30% chance for showers with highs around 80. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lows in the mid-50s.
For Friday through Sunday expect partly to mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance for showers each day. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.