One injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have begun investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Saturday morning.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, police were notified about a person that came to seek treatment for a gunshot wound just before 2 a.m.
Police believe the incident happened on 100 Killingsworth Dr., at Zo’s Corna, but the victim refused to cooperate as no additional information was given by them.
If you or anyone have information on the incident, contact the HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.