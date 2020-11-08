4 Hub City residents arrested on drug, weapon charges

The quartet was arrested near the intersection of Corinne Street and Timothy Lane about 2 a.m. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By WDAM Staff | November 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 3:35 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested four from Hattiesburg on drug and weapons charges early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers seized 155 doses of Xanax, 33 grams of methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and $2,018

Four suspects were arrested and taken in ti custody early Sunday morning on drug and weapon charges. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Terri Anderson 28; Robert Brown, 32; Eddie Harris, 32; and Dereck Smith, 23, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance with an enhanced penalty for possession of a firearm, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

All four were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

