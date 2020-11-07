Cloudy overnight in Pine Belt Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-60s.
During the day on Sunday look for partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
On Monday morning expect lows n the lower 60s and by afternoon mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
For Tuesday there is a 20% chance for a shower with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-60s.
On Wednesday expect a 20% chance for a shower with highs around 80 and lows in the upper 50s.
Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-50s.
On Saturday expect a 20% chance for a shower with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.
