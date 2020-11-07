Gametime - Week 10

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The playoffs officially arrived in the Pine Belt. The first Friday of November provided a number of competitive games across the area.
Here’s a look at some of the scores from week 10 of the high school football season:
- Hattiesburg (20) East Central (18)
- Petal (56) Terry (34)
- Oak Grove (56) Northwest Rankin (30)
- South Jones (31) Natchez (30)
- West Jones (44) Brookhaven (13)
- Wayne County (27) Picayune (16)
- PCS (49) Oak Forest Academy (24)
- West Marion (54) Crystal Springs (23)
- Columbia (34) Velma Jackson (12)
- Magee (43) Yazoo County (0)
- Taylorsville (55) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)
- Stringer (46) Richton (7)
- Sumrall (20) Richland (7)
- Wayne Academy (28) Tri-County Academy (10)
- Newton County (23) Purvis (14)
- Poplarville (62) Florence (17)
- Mendenhall (28) Stone (27)
- Wesson (56) Bay Springs (54) – OT
- Union (35) East Marion (0)
- Raleigh (26) Jefferson Davis County (13)
- Philadelphia (35) Collins (6)
- Newton (7) Perry Central (6)
- Sebastopol (34) Sacred Heart (3)
- St. Joseph’s (42) Sylva-Bay Academy (7)
- Gautier (27) Pearl River Central (8)
- Meridian (30) George County (29)
