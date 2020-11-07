Gametime - Week 10

By Taylor Curet | November 7, 2020 at 12:34 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 12:34 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The playoffs officially arrived in the Pine Belt. The first Friday of November provided a number of competitive games across the area.

Here’s a look at some of the scores from week 10 of the high school football season:

  • Hattiesburg (20) East Central (18)
  • Petal (56) Terry (34)
  • Oak Grove (56) Northwest Rankin (30)
  • South Jones (31) Natchez (30)
  • West Jones (44) Brookhaven (13)
  • Wayne County (27) Picayune (16)
  • PCS (49) Oak Forest Academy (24)
  • West Marion (54) Crystal Springs (23)
  • Columbia (34) Velma Jackson (12)
  • Magee (43) Yazoo County (0)
  • Taylorsville (55) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)
  • Stringer (46) Richton (7)
  • Sumrall (20) Richland (7)
  • Wayne Academy (28) Tri-County Academy (10)
  • Newton County (23) Purvis (14)
  • Poplarville (62) Florence (17)
  • Mendenhall (28) Stone (27)
  • Wesson (56) Bay Springs (54) – OT
  • Union (35) East Marion (0)
  • Raleigh (26) Jefferson Davis County (13)
  • Philadelphia (35) Collins (6)
  • Newton (7) Perry Central (6)
  • Sebastopol (34) Sacred Heart (3)
  • St. Joseph’s (42) Sylva-Bay Academy (7)
  • Gautier (27) Pearl River Central (8)
  • Meridian (30) George County (29)

