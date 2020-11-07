Camp Shelby gets new commander

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby has a new commander.
He’s Col. Rick Weaver and he assumed command in a ceremony at the post Saturday.
Weaver takes over for Col. Bobby Ginn, who led Camp Shelby for more than three years.
For the last two years, Weaver had been commander of Camp McCain in Grenada. Before that, he was a range control officer and operations officer at Camp Shelby.
“I was gone for about 28 months, had the opportunity to command Camp McCain, so that was an opportunity for me to take those lessons and take that opportunity to see what I was able to do and now to come here and follow behind Colonel Ginn,” Weaver said.
Col. Ginn is now heading to Jackson for a post as the state logistics officer for the Mississippi National Guard.
“I have a phenomenal team up there that’s already been assembled and I look forward to it, because that’s where I came from, the logistics community,” Ginn said.
Weaver is the 36th commander of Camp Shelby.
The post first opened in 1917.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.