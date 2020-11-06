Wildcats outscore Southwest in 4th quarter to claim 37-26 victory

From Pearl River Community College Marketing and Communications Department
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-three Pearl River Community College sophomores will have pleasant memories of their final football game at Dobie Holden Stadium.
Quarterback Jakob Greer threw for two touchdowns and put the Wildcats ahead for good on a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as PRECC topped Southwest Community College on Homecoming and Sophomore Night.
The Wildcats (2-3) scored the final two touchdowns of the game to in a see-saw game that saw the teams combine for 941 yards total offense.
“I’m so proud of Jake Greer and the offensive line,” first-year PRCC coach Seth Smith said in a release. “All of them. We knew this would be a process here, but, hopefully, this was another step in the right direction.”
Greer, a redshirt-sophomore, turned in a career night. He completed 17-of-24 passes for 214 yards and rushed for a game-high 166 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
All told, Greer accounted for three touchdowns and 380 yards of offense.
“What a testament to perseverance,” Smith said. “That’s a kid who’s been here for three years as a redshirt. He finally gets a chance to start (this season) and has done a great job.”
Latreal Jones of Taylorsville also had one enchanted evening, hauling in 11 passes for 171 yards, including a screen pass he took 46 yards for a score.
“That’s a special guy,” Greer said. “If you can just get the ball in his hands, he can take it to the house.”
Greer opened the scoring when he found Stetson Moore with a 10-yard touchdown pass to put PRCC up 6-0.
Southwest (0-5) answered with an 18-yard scoring pass from Brandon Edmondson to Kameron Kincaid for a 7-6 lead after one quarter.
Edmondson gave the Bears a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter when he found Quo’Darius Crigler with a 78-yard score.
A fumble recovery by Poplarville High School product Antonio Barnes set up a 27-yard field goal by Branson Davis. Barnes' end-zone interception kept the Wildcats' deficit at 14-9 heading into halftime.
Greer’s hook-up with Jones was the lone score of the third quarter, putting PRCC up 15-14 and setting up a wild exchange of touchdowns in the final 15 minutes.
A 7-yard touchdown on Jerome Dudley’s only carry put the Bears back in front 20-15, before a 30-yard run and 39-pass to Jones by Greer fueled a drive that ended in Nick Milsap’s 7-yard scoring run. When Greer ran in the 2-point conversion, PRCC was back up 23-20.
Edmondson capped a Southwest drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that gave the Bears their final lead of the game, 26-20.
Greer’s 32-yard run set up his own 15-yard scoring run that gave the Wildcats a 30-26 lead
Operating out of a Wildcat offense, Will Young engineered a game-icing, scoring drive for PRCC that he capped with a 13-yard touchdown run.
Young finished with 65 yards rushing on seven carries, while Chris Holifield Jr, chipped in 50 yards rushing n three carries.
Edmondson completed 12-of22 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also led the Bears with 66 yards and a score on 10 carries.
Crigler had 41 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Kincaid finished with five catches for 77 yards and a score.
PRCC will wrap up its regular season at 6:30 p.m,, when the Wildcats travel to Hinds Community College.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.