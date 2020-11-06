USM Police want motorists in school zones to slow down

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi Police officers are asking motorists to slow down in the school zone on West 4th Street.
This comes after two students were injured this semester after being hit by vehicles in school zone crosswalks.
USM Police Chief Rusty Keyes reminds drivers the speed limit in that zone is 15 miles an hour.
“Just work with us on this to protect our students,” said Keyes. “We also do pedestrian risk management and safety talks on campus with out students, but we got to do this together.”
Keyes says one of the injured students is recovering at home and plans on returning to school next semester.
The other student is recovering at school.
