Mostly cloudy Saturday with small chance of rain

Passing clouds tonight with temperatures easing back into the 60s after sundown and into the 50s overnight.
This weekend we will see mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday and mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. There will be a better chance for rain on Saturday, around 20%.
Sunday should be mostly dry. Highs each day will be in the 70s.
Next week will start dry on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be around 80.
Then our attention turns to Eta. By Wednesday and into Thursday it looks like there may be a better chance for rain loosely associated with either the tropical system or a cold front moving through to take that tropical system away from us. Highs will continue to be around 80.
