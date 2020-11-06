3 sentenced to prison for 2018 shooting death of teen in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three men have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to their roles in the 2018 shooting that killed 18-year-old Mercedes Dudley and injured 18-year-old Rosalind Taylor in Jasper County.
Tarvis Kentrell Bunch and Quaddarrius Marqun Sumling both pleaded guilty to second degree murder and aggravated assault.
Judge Stan Sorey sentenced Bunch to a total of 33 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation. Sorey sentenced Sumling to a total of 30 years behind bars followed by 10 years of probation.
Jeremy Oshea McKenzie pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation.
“This was a senseless crime that resulted in the death of a beautiful young woman and serious injury to another. There are no words that accurately articulate the impact of a tragedy such as this one,” said District Attorney Matthew Sullivan.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on March 24, 2018, near Heidelberg.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said Dudley, Taylor and a third person were riding in a vehicle when shots were fired into it, killing Dudley and injuring Taylor.
Bunch, Sumling and McKenzie were arrested later that day when authorities served a search warrant at a home on County Road 113. Investigators also seized multiple firearms from the home.
Investigators said the three are members of the Vice Lords gang, and Sullivan said the shooting may have been gang related.
“There is also continued suspicion that this crime was related to gang activity, but the admissible evidence did not legally support indictments for gang activity,” said Sullivan.
Marerria Luvadu Granderson was also charged in the investigation with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. Sullivan said her case is still pending.
A fifth suspect, Keyshad Donnell Arrington, was also charged with murder and aggravated assault but was not indicted by a grand jury.
