Pine Belt Fair moves forward in spite of COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the fall season arrives and with the coronavirus pandemic still looming, families in the Pine Belt will have something fun to look forward to this weekend.
The Pine Belt Fair returns Friday and will take place at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center in Hattiesburg. The fair will be from Friday, Nov. 6 - Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Below are the times that the fair will be operating for members of the community to attend:
- Fridays: 4 p.m. - Midnight
- Saturdays: Noon-Midnight
- Sundays: Noon - 10 p.m.
- Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Many rides and activities will be available for families to participate in and enjoy, as well as eat some fair food favorites.
Attractions at the fair will range from Family Magic Shows, White Tigers, Lady Houdini Escape Artist, Fearless Flores Thrill Show, a petting zoo and more. A daily event schedule is available at www.pinebeltfair.com.
Adult admission is $10 for ages 13 & older, youth admission for ages 5-12 is $5 and kids 4 & under will have free admission.
Each day is Ride Wristband Day for the Pine Belt Fair as attendees can purchase a $25 wristband to ride unlimited rides the day the go. Wristbands can be purchased inside the fair every day, and wristband discount days information is available online.
Pine Belt Fair will be making efforts to keep families safe with guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19.
Here are the measures the fair will take to look after the health and safety of attendees:
- Masks will be mandatory at all times. Masks can be removed to eat while sitting in a designated eating area
- Temperature checks will be carried out at all patron entrances.
- If a person had COVID-19 in the past 30 days, they will need to provide clear test results from the past 72 hours.
- Do not attend if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Attendees should maintain social distancing with their party from others as this will be strictly enforced.
- Attendees must follow all six-feet marking dividers at ride lines and concessions.
- Underage drop-offs will not be allowed. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
