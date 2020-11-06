Pine Belt Fair kicks off weeklong stay

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt Fair has officially kicked off at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center.
It features tons of attractions such as a petting zoo, magic show, escape artist, white tigers, fan favorite food, rides and much more.
People out enjoying the festivities say they are happy to get out of the house and enjoy some family fun.
“Everybody is just looking to get out of the house and find something to do," Sabrina Barnes said. "I’m definitely looking forward to the fair food and the animals as well as all of the rides that are age appropriate for the smaller kids.”
“It’s different. The last one I was at was the Laurel fair last year and we didn’t have to worry about any of this, so it’s going to be different,” said Calvin Bounds.
COVID-19 precautions in place. Guests are required to wear facemasks and encouraged to social distance. Hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the fairgrounds and temperature checks are administered at the entrance.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Ride passes are $25.
Fair dates and times:
- Saturday, Nov 7: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov 8: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Monday, Nov 9: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov 10: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov 11: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov 12: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Friday, Nov 13: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov 14: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov 15: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.