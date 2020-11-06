967 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported Friday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 124,000.
MSDH reported 967 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state totals to 124,854 cases and 3,419 deaths since the virus outbreak began in the spring.
One of the new deaths was reported in Forrest County.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 14,173 COVID-19 cases and 379 deaths have been reported during the outbreak, with 83 new cases being reported Friday:
- Covington: 1,046 cases, 31 deaths
- Forrest: 3,256 cases, 82 deaths
- Greene: 507 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 726 cases, 19 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 457 cases, 13 deaths
- Jones: 3,104 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,466 cases, 41 deaths
- Marion: 997 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 553 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 1,061 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 105,839 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
To date, more than 1 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
