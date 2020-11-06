MEMA updates Hurricane Zeta damage report

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is continuing their work with local emergency management agencies directors to evaluate damages from Hurricane Zeta.
Right now, counties are reporting a total of 32,071 homes that are damaged or affected by the storm after it made landfall on Oct. 28.
MEMA is encouraging residents to not burn debris but to sort it according to FEMA standards, as debris counting and weighing are critical in applying for federal assistance.
MEMA is currently working on damage assessments and FEMA has been requested to conduct joint damage assessments of the impacted areas.
Below are the following preliminary damage report numbers that MEMA is working to confirm as the numbers can increase or decrease based on assessments:
- Forrest
- Total Homes Affected: 22
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 1
- George
- Total Homes Affected: 990
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 20
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 6
- Greene
- Total Homes Affected: 408
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 4
- Hancock
- Total Homes Affected: 993
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 35
- Jackson
- Total Homes Affected: 2,535
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 20
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 69
- Pearl River
- Total Homes Affected: 30
- Perry
- Total Homes Affected: 44
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 6
- Stone
- Total Homes Affected: 161
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 4
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 2
- Wayne
- Total Homes Affected: 50
- Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 2
- Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 2
Residents can still self-report damage to county EMAs through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here for self-report links to every county.
