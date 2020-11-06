Man convicted of drug charges in Wayne Co. dies in Miss. prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A man serving time for Wayne County drug convictions was one of two inmates who died Thursday in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
According to MDOC, 39-year-old Richard Lee Chambers collapsed in his housing zone at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl Thursday morning. Prison employees and paramedics performed CPR on Chambers but were not able to save him.
Chambers was serving a four-year prison sentence after being convicted of two drug charges in Wayne County. He was sentenced on Jan. 16.
Another MDOC inmate, 59-year-old Gary Eugene Moore, died at George County Regional Hospital Thursday afternoon after being hospitalized Monday.
Moore was serving 15 years at the George County Regional Correctional Facility in Lucedale for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced in Jackson County on Oct. 3, 2017.
MDOC said an autopsy will be performed in each case to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.