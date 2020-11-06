Lawn at Lake Terrace kicks off music event at convention center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lake Terrace Convention Center is hosting an outdoor music event Friday night.
The Lawn at Lake Terrace is begins at 8 p.m. with the band S.G. Goodman and then closing with St. Paul and The Broken Bones.
Director of event production sales and services Elliot Zalaznik said the event is a great opportunity for Hattiesburgers to enjoy a night of fun.
“The goal of this venue of the Lawn at Lake Terrace is to get the city something fun to do,” Zalaznik said. “I know we have been cooped up for quite some time, and we just want to do fun things again while doing it safely and this is the perfect place for that.”
Food and beverages will be available at the event.
Tickets can be purchased at here.
To keep social distancing, tables are purchased for groups and families.
Prices are from $20 to $50.
